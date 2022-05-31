SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An elderly man died after he had a possible “medical episode” while driving on State Highway 155 around eight miles south of Tyler, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

On Friday, around 3:16 p.m. DPS determined that 88-year-old Lee T. Carson, of Flint, was driving a 2002 Buick LeSabre at 70 miles per hour in the right lane on State Highway 155, not wearing a seatbelt, according to a report.

DPS said Carson may have had a possible medical episode and veered across the roadway and continued driving north off the west side of the roadway.