WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after being hit by a car while he was allegedly running from police in Wood County on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

According to DPS, their preliminary investigation indicates that 30-year-old Justin K. Fitzgerald of Mineola was running from police and “ran into the lanes of travel on US 80”, roughly five miles east of Mineola, where he was hit by a 2003 Toyota Camry.

Fitzgerald was pronounced dead by a physician at UT Health in Tyler at 8:13 p.m. The driver of the Camry suffered incapacitating injuries and was taken to a Quitman hospital.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about shots fired east of Mineola off Highway 80. Upon arrival, the suspect ran into the woods, officials said.

A perimeter was set up to locate the suspect. According to the sheriff’s office, they were told of several homes in the area that had been broken into near FM 1801 while they were on the scene.

WCSO said that additional units arrived and began ”pushing into the tree line” in an attempt to locate the suspect. Eventually the suspect ran into the highway where he was hit by a car, authorities said.