DPS investigating after body is found by TxDOT crew near I-20 in Van Zandt County

The Texas Department of Public Safety provided the following press release.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas – “At 4:03 yesterday afternoon, DPS Troopers responded to a report by Texas Department of Transportation road crews of a body they discovered while cleaning debris from the grass on the south side of IH-20 approximately 2.6 miles west of the city of Canton in Van Zandt County.

 An investigation is under way to determine identification and cause of death.  No other information is available at this time.” 

