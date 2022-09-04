NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Farm-to-Market Road 95, about one mile north of the San Augustine County line, Sunday.

Images below are the suspects’ vehicle:

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 2:15 p.m., a four-year-old girl was riding a go-cart on private property. The little girl reportedly attempted to turn around, and in doing so, entered the southbound lane of FM 95 and was struck by a 2007 – 2014 Chevrolet pickup. The driver failed to stop at the scene of the crash and continued traveling south.

The child was transported to an area hospital in Nacogdoches for treatment.

DPS Troopers are currently attempting to locate the vehicle and its driver. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lufkin DPS at 936-699-7340