DPS issues correction on wreck that killed Tyler High Senior, now lists her as passenger instead of driver

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An initial DPS report about a wreck that killed a Tyler High School senior has been corrected to show that Patrianna Pettigrew was a passenger in a 2019 Toyota Camry, not the driver.

DPS had stated at first that Pettigrew had lost control of the car, possibly due to the wet conditions, and crossed the center line, hitting an oncoming Chevrolet head-on.

The driver instead was 20-year-old Talia Janae Smith, who was taken to UT Health in critical condition. The Chevrolet driver, 18-year-old Logan Qualls, was also taken to UT Health in critical condition.

For the past two days since the car crash, family and friends have been leaving tributes on social media remembering her life.

Many wrote about Petrianna’s smile, her full-of-life attitude, and how excited she was to attend college in the fall.

Her volleyball coach Lamessa Derrett said her heart “aches and breaks for her mother and father.” The team plans to retire her jersey and set up a scholarship in her name.