GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian was killed after a crash in East Texas, said DPS.

The wreck happened on Nov. 3 around 7:20 p.m. in Gregg County on East Goforth Road about one mile east of Kilgore.

A 2010 Mazda CX-5 was driving eastbound on Goforth Road, and a second vehicle, a 2016 Mazda CX-7, was parked on the eastbound lane and was facing west.

The driver of second vehicle got out the car, and the other driver attempted to move to the right to avoid hitting the second vehicle, said DPS.

The 2010 Mazda then crashed into the driver of the parked car, according to authorities. Joe Ann Knight, 76, of Kilgore was the pedestrian and was pronounced at the scene.

Lennis D. Burrow, 64, of Overton was driving the 2010 Mazda and was not injured.