HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – In the early morning hours of Oct. 30, two vehicles were involved in a wreck leaving one dead.

According to the investigation done by Trooper Jimmy Benton, a Ford F-150 was disabled on the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 20 due to a previous crash when a Toyota Corolla travelling east on Interstate 20 drove on the shoulder and struck the F-150 going allegedly 70 mph.

The driver of the Toyota, Nina L. Allen, 26, of Longview, died on the scene.

The driver of the F-150, Hunter J. Fuller, 19, of Forney, was taken to Good Shepherd Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.