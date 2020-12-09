DPS looking for ‘dangerous’ man in East Texas wanted for multiple felony warrants

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- DPS troopers ask public for help locating man wanted for multiple felony warrants.

According to DPS, highway patrol troopers conducted a traffic stop at 11:43 a.m. on SH 42 north of IH 20 in Gregg County. A 1999 Dodge Ram was pulled over and the driver was Bodrick Ryder, 36.

Ryder is wanted for multiple warrants including a felony parole violation.

The man fled from troopers, but he was later seen at a convenience store at SH 42 and FM 1252 at 6:15 p.m.

Kilgore police arrived at the establishment but the suspect took off again.

Ryder is expected to be headed to the Tyler area.

He is six feet and three inches tall, weighs 195 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt and dark colored pants.

DPS said, he is considered to be armed and dangerous. Members of the public are not to approach this individual. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.