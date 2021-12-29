DPS: Man dies after car rolls off roadway following possible road-rage incident in Upshur County

The driver who allegedly incited the road-rage incident is still at large

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday around 3 p.m., a 30-year-old man died in a wreck on U.S. Highway 271 north of Gilmer, near the Midway community.

Raymond C. Haley II, 30, of Mount Pleasant was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Rhonda Welch.

Investigations show that a 2001 grey Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on U.S. 271 behind a brown vehicle described as a Kia Sportage, possibly a 2012 model. Information received from witnesses at the scene indicates that the Kia slammed on its brakes in a possible road rage situation causing the driver of the Tahoe to steer right.

The driver of the Tahoe traveled off of the roadway then overcorrected to the left, causing the vehicle to roll and the driver was ejected. The Kia continued north on U.S. 271 toward Pittsburg.

DPS agents said that Haley was not wearing a seatbelt.

The passenger of the Tahoe, Shavett Holley, 30, of Linden was transported to UT Health in Pittsburg. DPS did not specify the condition of the passenger.

Investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of the Kia Sportage and anyone with information is asked to contact the Gilmer Highway Patrol Office at 903-797-2753.