ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man is dead after allegedly being hit by a man fleeing from police, DPS said.

According to a DPS report, 24-year-old Dalton Lilley of Lufkin was driving a 2013 Chevrolet SUV east, fleeing from an Angelina County deputy on Sunday, April 24 at 4 p.m.

DPS said a 1991 Ford pickup was going east in front of the SUV and was in the process of making a left turn “when the SUV began to pass in a no-passing zone and hit the pickup on its left side.” The driver of the pickup, 53-year-old Isidro Rodriguez of Lufkin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lilley was arrested and charged with intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle, according to judicial records.