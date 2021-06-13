DPS: Motorcycle driver dies after SUV fails to yield right of way in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A motorcycle driver is dead after a fatal crash with an SUV Saturday afternoon.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, there was a two-vehicle crash yesterday afternoon on US 190, near the Tyler County line.

Preliminary information from DPS shows that at approximately 2:30 p.m., a 2021 Nissan SUV was traveling west on US 190 and failed to yield right of way when it attempted to turn left onto Park Road 56 in front of an eastbound 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The driver of the Nissan is identified as 62-year-old James Harris from Houston. Harris was treated and released at the scene.

The driver of the Harley Davidson is identified as 49-year-old Thomas Warren from Woodville. Warren died at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.