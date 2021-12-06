DPS: Motorcyclist injured after hit-and-run crash in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A motorcycle rider was injured after a hit-and-run accident in Hudson on Sunday, officials said.

According to DPS, around 9:15 p.m., a 2019 Yamaha motorcycle going west on State Highway 94 near Loop 287 in Hudson. A vehicle described as an early 2000 model black Chevrolet with a lift kit failed to yield to the motorcycle and pulled from a private drive into the motorcycle’s path, officials said.

DPS said the vehicle fled the scene and was last seen turning south on Loop 287.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 28-year-old Ernesto Maldonado of Lufkin. He was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment.

Investigators ask anyone with any information regarding the driver or the vehicle that fled the scene to please contact the Lufkin DPS Communications Office at 936-699-7340.

The investigation is ongoing.