DPS offers safety tips for the Halloween weekend

This year, Americans are projected to spend about $3.3 billion on Halloween costumes alone.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is urging drivers and Texans to keep safety in mind over the Halloween weekend.

“Halloween is a time to have fun, but don’t lose sight of the fact that you need to be safe, as well,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Be especially careful on the road, whether you are driving and need to watch out for children and other vehicles, or you are trick-or-treating and need to be vigilant of traffic around you.”

DPS offered the following Halloween safety tips for drivers:

Be on the lookout of trick-or-treaters and other pedestrians. Many people will be out and they may not be paying attention.

Don’t drink and drive. Designate a sober driver and or take a rideshare or a cab.

Stay alert. Eliminate distractions in your vehicle, including the use of mobile devices. If a driver is using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it.

Slow down and further reduce speeds in congested and bad weather.

DPS offered the following tips for children and families trick-or-treating.