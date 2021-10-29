DPS offers safety tips for the Halloween weekend

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is urging drivers and Texans to keep safety in mind over the Halloween weekend.
“Halloween is a time to have fun, but don’t lose sight of the fact that you need to be safe, as well,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Be especially careful on the road, whether you are driving and need to watch out for children and other vehicles, or you are trick-or-treating and need to be vigilant of traffic around you.”
DPS offered the following Halloween safety tips for drivers:
- Be on the lookout of trick-or-treaters and other pedestrians. Many people will be out and they may not be paying attention.
- Don’t drink and drive. Designate a sober driver and or take a rideshare or a cab.
- Stay alert. Eliminate distractions in your vehicle, including the use of mobile devices. If a driver is using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it.
- Slow down and further reduce speeds in congested and bad weather.
DPS offered the following tips for children and families trick-or-treating.
- Prior to trick-or-treating visit the Texas Public Sex Offender Registry, which includes a map of where the registered sex offenders are in a given area.
- When trick-or-treating, look both ways before crossing the road and only cross at the street corners.
- Walk on sidewalks when possible. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic.
- Travel with adult supervision and stay in familiar neighborhoods.
- Carry a flashlight or a glow stick.
- Do not enter the homes of strangers and avoid homes where the porch lights are turned off.
- Make sure children know the phone number of an adult and how to call 911 in case they become lost.
- Children should avoid wearing masks that cover their eyes to allow for better visibility.
- Avoid toy guns and knives, as they could be mistaken for a real weapon.
- After trick-or-treating, take all goodies home for an adult to inspect before eating. Never consume any items that don’t have a wrapper.
- The CDC recommends avoiding crowded spaces again this year and only attending outdoor celebrations.
- If people go to a public indoor gathering with people outside, the CDC recommends wearing a well-fitted facemask over the nose and mouth.