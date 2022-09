RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Officials said SH 315 is blocked at FM 840 to FM 95 in Rusk County due to a large diesel spill. Travelers are encouraged to take alternate routes, and detours are in place.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are also working a fatal crash on CR 3230 at the intersection of CR 3227.

To avoid the area near the diesel spill, officials said to use US 259/79 from Mount Enterprise to Carthage or US 59/84 from Carthage to Mount Enterprise.