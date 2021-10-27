DPS on the scene of fatal crash in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- DPS Troopers are responding to a fatal crash in Panola County.

The wreck happened on SH-315 east of CR-153.

Officials said drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest information.

