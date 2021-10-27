DPS on the scene of fatal crash in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - On Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 10:27 a.m., DPS Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on US-79, approximately 2.5 miles southwest of Carthage.

According to a preliminary report, a 2019 Dodge 1500 towing a semi-trailer traveling southwest on US-79 was preparing to turn onto a private drive, but instead turned in front of the driver of a 2019 Subaru Forester. The driver of the Subaru was forced to take evasive action and swerved into oncoming traffic.