PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- DPS Troopers are responding to a fatal crash in Panola County.
The wreck happened on SH-315 east of CR-153.
Officials said drivers should avoid the area.
This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest information.
- Merck says other drugmakers allowed to make its COVID pill
- 37-year-old man killed in Panola County after multi-vehicle crash involving truck tractor
- Boil water notice lifted in Jacksonville
- DPS on the scene of fatal crash in Panola County
- Mother, her boyfriend charged after boy’s skeleton found in Texas apartment with 3 other children