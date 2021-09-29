DPS: One dead after driver fails to yield right of way in Anderson County crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle wreck in Anderson County Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from DPS, Troopers were called to the fatal crash on FM 1817 approximately 0.3 miles east of Elkhart at 4:13 p.m.

According to a DPS report, the driver of a 2018 Dodge Ram failed to yield the right of way while attempting to turn left into a private driveway. The vehicle was struck by a 2004 Honda driven by 44-year-old Eric Scarborough of Elkhart.

Scarborough was taken to Palestine Regional Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as 30-year-old Aaron Mata of Elkhart. DPS did not specify his condition.