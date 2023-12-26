VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a small plane crashed in a Van Zandt County neighborhood on Tuesday night.

According to Sgt. Adam Albritton with the Texas Department of Public Safety, a small plane crashed into the side of a house off CR 3119 around 6 p.m., near the Tailwind Airpark.

The home is on Private Road 7005 and was unoccupied at the time of the crash. An investigator with the Federal Aviation Administration will look into the crash and find where the plane was headed, Albritton said.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.