HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a man is dead after striking a tree in a wreck on Halloween.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver, Lynwood Bowland, 76, of Ore City, was traveling east on Old Avinger Road in a 2020 Nissan Versa and was approaching a curve. Officials said Bowland traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.

Bowland was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, according to DPS.

He was pronounced dead on Nov. 4 at a Tyler hospital.