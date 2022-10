LAKE PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – DPS confirmed that one person has died after a plane crashed in Henderson County.

DPS is responding to the crash and units from Henderson County Sheriff’s office are assisting, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Hillhouse said that the crash happened in the area of Lake Palestine near FM 315 on private property.

Details are limited at this time. KETK will keep you updated when there is more information.