DPS investigation into reported plane crash reveals aircraft landed safely

UPDATE 4:33 p.m. – This article has been updated to reflect the most recent information given by DPS.

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – After reporting a plane crash earlier Wednesday, DPS walked back the statement and clarified that the aircraft landed safely.

Though it is unclear why it was originally reported as a crash, DPS says that they learned that the aircraft landed safely at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.

This is a developing story. KETK will keep you updated as more information becomes available.