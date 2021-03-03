DPS investigation into reported plane crash reveals aircraft landed safely

Local News

by: Sharon Raissi

Posted: / Updated:
DPS Logo 690

UPDATE 4:33 p.m. – This article has been updated to reflect the most recent information given by DPS.

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – After reporting a plane crash earlier Wednesday, DPS walked back the statement and clarified that the aircraft landed safely.

Though it is unclear why it was originally reported as a crash, DPS says that they learned that the aircraft landed safely at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.

This is a developing story. KETK will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51