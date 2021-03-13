DPS respond to fatal crash involving pedestrian on Highway 155 in Smith County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- DPS were called to a fatal crash that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian on Highway 155 Friday night.

The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. on Highway 155 near County Road 1182, according to DPS, who responded to incident.

This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51