SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- DPS were called to a fatal crash that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian on Highway 155 Friday night.
The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. on Highway 155 near County Road 1182, according to DPS, who responded to incident.
This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest information.
- BBB warns of scams as government begins to issue third stimulus checks
- Chicago dyes river green for St. Patrick’s Day without fanfare
- Third stimulus check: Why you might want to spend this one differently
- Ready for St. Patrick’s Day? Try this recipe for slow cooker corned beef and cabbage
- DPS respond to fatal crash involving pedestrian on Highway 155 in Smith County