BULLARD, Texas (KETK)- The Texas Department of Public Safety is currently responding to a crash involving a Bullard ISD school bus and a truck that was towing a boat trailer.

According to DPS, the accident happened on Wednesday near FM-344 W and CR 1195, which is west of the entrance to Emerald Bay.

No injuries have been reported. Motorists are also urged to travel with caution in the area.

This is a developing story and KETK is working to get you the latest information.