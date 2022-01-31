HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS troopers are searching for a car possibly connected to a fatal crash that killed a Longview man earlier this month.

On Jan. 17, 40-year-old Kurt Nash was driving on Loop 281 at 3 p.m. when his car “veered to the left, entered a side skid, traveled into the center median and rolled.” The report did not state what caused Nash’s car to leave the lane he was driving in.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of a vehicle that investigators believe was a witness to the crash. The statement said that the car appeared to be a silver Buick Verano with Texas license plates.

If this is your vehicle or you recognize this vehicle and have information on its whereabouts, please contact the Texas Highway Patrol office in Marshall Texas at 903-935-5108.