ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several injuries were reported in a crash on Highway 103 on Thursday, according to DPS.

DPS’s preliminary crash report states that at around 3 p.m. just east of McClure Cemetery Road, a 2014 Ford pickup was travelling westbound when the driver, identified as a 23-year-old Kingsville man, reportedly fell asleep and crossed over into the eastbound lane and struck a 2021 Ford pickup on the driver’s side.

His vehicle was reportedly then struck by an eastbound 2022 Honda SUV, and an eastbound 2016 Nissan passenger car “took evasive action to the right to avoid the crash and struck the Honda”, according to DPS.

The Kingsville man was taken to the hospital for treatment. Two of his three passengers were injured and one was taken to the hospital via helicopter.

The driver of the eastbound Ford was taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the Honda was also taken to another hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured during the crash, officials said.