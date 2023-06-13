HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shreveport man is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Harrison County.

According to DPS, Clinton Bison, 37, of Shreveport, was driving south on County Road 2618 about five miles north of Waskom on June 2 when he failed to stay in the single lane and lost control of his truck.

The prelminary crash report states he collided with a fence and a tree, causing the truck to roll over.

Bison was taken to a Shreveport hospital for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries on June 9 and was pronounced dead by a doctor there.