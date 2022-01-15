DPS: Two-year-old boy killed, one adult, two other children hospitalized after two-vehicle crash involving intoxicated man

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A two-year-old boy was killed and one adult and two other children were injured in a two-vehicle crash, involving an intoxicated man near Lakeport on State Highway 149, according to DPS.

On Thursday afternoon around 4:24 p.m., DPS Troopers responded to the fatal crash on State Highway 149 about three miles southeast of Lakeport.

A preliminary investigation report indicates that Mercedes D. Cole, 24, of Longview was driving south in the inside lane in a 2015 Nissan Versa with her turn signal activated and was preparing to turn left into the private lot of the Dollar General store on SH 149.

That’s when Hayden M. Malone, 21, of Tyler, driving south, hit Cole’s car, according to DPS.

Cole had five passengers, including:

26-year-old Alan Jasso Cerna, of Longview, who was taken to Longview hospital in serious condition,

A 7-year-old girl

A 4-year-old girl who was flown to a hospital in Shreveport with critical injuries who was reported not wearing a seatbelt

A 2-year-old boy who was flown to a hospital in Shreveport and later died two days later, according to hospital officials

And a 5-month-old baby boy who was taken to a hospital in Longview and was later flown to Dallas hospital.

Malone was arrested for three counts of intoxication assault, and one count of intoxication manslaughter and was taken to the Gregg County Jail.

Agents from TABC TRACE Unit are actively investigating along with Department of Public Safety Troopers. Gregg County Sheriff’s Office as well as Gregg County District Attorney’s Office aided in the investigation. The crash is was investigated by Trooper Justin Craig and Trooper Michael Blackwell of DPS Longview.