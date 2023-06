SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is dead after getting hit by a box truck at 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to a DPS preliminary crash investigation.

DPS said that 34-year-old Cody B. Collins was walking in the westbound lane of Highway 31 half a mile east of Tyler when he was hit by a 2021 Freightliner Box Truck traveling westbound.

Collins was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver of the box truck was reportedly not injured.