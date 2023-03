BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Maud woman is dead after a single-vehicle wreck on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Department of Public Safety, 83-year-old Phoebie Pitt was traveling eastbound in a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze on FM 2149, roughly 12 miles north of Maud. A preliminary investigation stated that the vehicle “left the roadway striking a mailbox, a culvert and a tree.”

Pitt was taken to a Texarkana hospital where she was pronounced dead.