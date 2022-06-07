VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman was killed after a fiery car wreck in Van Zandt County on Monday.

According to a DPS report, an unidentified female was driving a 2019 Kia Soul on I-20 Service Road, roughly five miles west of Canton near MP 536 at a high rate of speed evading law enforcement.

DPS said she exited onto the south service road approaching CR 4414 and “failed to negotiate the curve” and traveled north into a grassy area south of I-20.

The Kia Soul then hit a tree and caught fire. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.