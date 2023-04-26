SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Laneville man is dead after a crash involving a garbage truck on Tuesday morning.

According to a preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a garbage truck was stopped on CR 212 at the intersection of Highway 64, roughly two miles east of Tyler at 7:55 a.m.

A 2009 Buick Enclave, driven by 69-year-old Frank Addison of Laneville, was traveling west on Highway 64.

DPS said the garbage truck attempted to turn onto Highway 64 and failed to yield the right of way to the Enclave. The Enclave and garbage truck collided, killing Addison and injuring an occupant of the garbage truck.