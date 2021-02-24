Dressin’ Gaudy in Tyler to close in March

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After 30 years of business, Dressin’ Gaudy in Tyler announced Wednesday that it would be closing its doors.

Dressin’ Gaudy is an accessories and boutique store located near the Hobby Lobby on S. Broadway Avenue.

According to a Facebook post, March will be Dressin’ Gaudy’s last month in businesses.

“Thank you for the best years of our lives, we deeply appreciate your loyalty and following.” Dressin’ Gaudy in Tyler

They say further markdowns, warehouse sales and more will be coming in the following weeks.

Dressin’ Gaudy also sells at First Monday Trade Days in Canton. They say they will have one more week in Canton before closing.

According to their Facebook, there is another location in Rockwall but it is unclear if that location will stay open.