Drinking away from home on NYE? What ride services are offered in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – If you are planning on going out tonight and drinking on New Years Eve, help keep the roads safe by using a ride share option offered in East Texas.

Roberts & Roberts will be offering free rides to those in Tyler and Longview.

If you are in need of a ride call, 903-592-3232, or download the Pony Ryde App.

Other services that aren’t free but are safe include:

Lyft

Uber

Tyler Cab

AAA Texas has decided to cancel the free “Tipsy Tow” option for New Years Eve.

Due to COVID-19 concerns AAA Texas has decided to cancel its free option of the Tipsy Tow on New Year’s eve that allows for a free tow within 10 miles.

Longview Transit has also canceled their services due to COVID-19.