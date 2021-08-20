Drive 2 Remember to have car show in Longview to raise money for Alzheimer’s Alliance

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Drive 2 Remember will have a car show in Longview to raise money for Alzheimer’s Alliance.

The event will be on Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Maude Cobb Convention Center and general admission is $5

The event will showcase around 100 cars ranging from high end exotic to classic muscle cars.

The event will have many sponsors including Perfection Correction, Heart to Heart Hospice and several others. The event will also have a few companies in attendance including:

  • Farmasi Cosmetics
  • NuSkin
  • Double K Designs
  • A travel agency
  • Christmas ideas
  • And more

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

More Back to School

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51