TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting early Friday morning, Tyler police said.

The drive-by happened on the 11000 block of Carol Lane. According to Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, two juveniles were in the vehicle in the roadway when another car drove by and “fired several rounds.”

One juvenile female victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the arm with the bullet that ended up lodged into her chest. The other juvenile was hit by debris but did not require treatment.

Tyler Police ask that anyone with any information on this incident to contact them at 903-531-1000.