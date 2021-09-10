Driver dies after being ejected from vehicle that caught on fire in Upshur County crash

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A driver died after he was ejected from a car during a crash in Upshur County on Thursday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a one-vehicle wreck at 8:15 p.m. on FM 49 about 7.2 miles west of Gilmer.

Officials said a 2008 Ford-250 truck was traveling east on FM 49.

Then, “for an undetermined reason,” the driver of the Ford went into the west bound lane of FM 49.

The driver later drove back to the right and caused the Ford to go into a side skid off the south side of the street.

The truck crashed into a tree and the driver was ejected. The vehicle caught on fire and burned up, said DPS.

19-year-old, John Grant V, of Tatum was driving the truck. He died at the scene, and he was pronounced by Justice of the Peace Precinct #3, Judge Rhonda Welch.

Grant was transported to the Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer.

Officials are still investigating the crash.