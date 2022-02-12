TATUM, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – One person is in custody and one is still missing after a car led Tatum Police on a highway chase Friday night.

Harrison County deputies were called to assist as Tatum police chased a vehicle north on Hwy 43 Friday. A deputy laid a spike strip across Hwy 80 and Loop 390, managing to shred three of the tires. Deputies say the driver attempted to continue running, turning west on Hwy 80 until they came to a stop just outside of Marshall.

The driver left the car and escaped into the woods. Officers chased after them on foot but were unable to find them. A passenger was taken into custody.

Police are working to find out the identity of the driver. If you have any information please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 923-4000.