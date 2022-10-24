LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – In the early morning hours of Oct. 24, Lufkin Police & Fire responded to an engulfed truck hauling a tanker on South First Street across from Texas Timberjack.

The driver, Sylvester McCaleb Jr., was northbound on South First Street when the truck began to catch fire and was able to quickly evacuate the vehicle with zero injuries.

Lufkin Fire extinguished the blaze soon after arriving to the scene.

McCaleb told officers that he believes a hose came off the turbo, spewing oil onto the engine which ignited and engulfed the motor and cab compartment.

The truck is a total loss but the tanker, which was carrying a mineral called baryte, suffered minimal damages.