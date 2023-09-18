RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A driver was extricated from a car Sunday night in Rusk County after losing control of their vehicle while fleeing law enforcement.

According to the Rusk County Emergency Management and Fire Marshal’s Office, the crash happened on US 259, just off US 79 south in Henderson.

Officials said the driver, who was not identified, was fleeing law enforcement when they lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

Heavy law enforcement and rescue presence was at the scene a short time later and the driver was extricated by responders with Henderson fire.

US 259 was temporarily blocked off while authorities worked to clear the crash.

KETK will update this story when more information becomes available.