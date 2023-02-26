UPDATE: Texas DPS has identified a man who died in a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 42 south of Kilgore on Sunday morning.

Fernando Baldazo, 22, of Kilgore, died after officials said he drifted off the road and attempted to overcorrect his 2010 Ford F-150 back onto the road before crashing into a tree. Baldazo, was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from Christus Mother Frances.

Officials said that Balzado, who was wearing a seatbelt, began to drift after approaching a curve while travelling south on State Highway 42.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said a driver was killed in a one-vehicle crash on State Highway 42 near County Road 162 on Sunday.

Officials said that Texas DPS, Overton Volunteer Fire Department and Christus EMS all responded to the scene. Authorities also asked drivers to use caution while driving through the area.

