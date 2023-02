TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A crash in the westbound lanes of Loop 323 at Brookside Drive in Tyler temporarily blocked traffic Thursday evening.

Around 4:47 p.m., westbound traffic on the loop was being diverted onto Brookside Drive.

Records show that the crash was called into Tyler Police Department as a pinin accident at 4:05 p.m.

Tyler PD, Tyler Fire Department and UT Health EMS responded to the scene.