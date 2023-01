Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A driver was pinned inside their car after a two-vehicle crash in Tyler on Wednesday.

The wreck took place around 2:48 p.m. on Bellwood Road and South Lyons Avenues, said the Tyler Police Department.

One of the vehicles turned over and the driver was extricated from the vehicle by the fire department, according to police. The driver was also taken to a local hospital.

There are road closures near the scene of the crash, authorities said.