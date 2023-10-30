LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Longview Fire Department responded to a report of an SUV trapped in a creek Monday morning where the driver needed to be rescued.

According to Longview FD, their crews responded to a report of a vehicle partially submerged in the creek off of Loop 281 across from Best Buy. When crews arrived, they reportedly found that a Chevrolet Tahoe that had left the roadway, traveled down the embankment and landed in the creek about 20 feet below the level of the road.

Officials reported that the creek was full of water at the time and the Tahoe partially submerged. The driver was not injured, but officials said he could not get out of the vehicle due to the water level.

According to Longview FD, their crews dressed in protected life vests, were able to make their way to the vehicle, place the driver in a life vest and safely remove him to higher ground.

The driver reported to first responders he had “hydro-planed” and lost control, causing him to leave the road.

Longview FD said they responded with a total of 13 emergency personnel, including two fire engines, one ladder truck, one ambulance and two support vehicles.