ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Angelina County emergency officials were able to rescue a person after a one-vehicle wreck on State Highway 94 early Tuesday morning.

At 2 a.m. the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department was called to a crash on Hwy 94 in front of Kid Kountry Day Care Center.

The fire department arrived with a ladder and a tanker and five people. When they arrived, they found a vehicle on its side wrapped around a pole and a person trapped in the large drainage ditch in front of the day care.

Firefighters were able to get the driver out after 40 minutes and EMS took them to a local hospital.

In addition to the Hudson Fire Department, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, Solo Wrecker Service and Lufkin Fire Department also assisted with the wreck.