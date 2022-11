Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

UPDATE: The roads have been cleaned up, according to Lufkin city officials.

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Drivers are being asked to avoid the intersection of Daniel McCall Drive and College Drive because there are wooden screws all over the road, according to the city of Lufkin.

Officials said the screws are two-inches long and they do not know where they came from.

A city sweeper is heading to the scene, and police are blocking off the area.