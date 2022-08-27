BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) – Harmony ISD has designated an alternate drop off and pickup route due to a sinkhole in their main entrance driveway, the district announced Saturday.

The district took to Facebook to show the alternate route that utilizes Jaguar Road, photo below.

Courtesy of Harmony Eagles Facebook

“We appreciate your help and patience, as we make sure to get this repaired and as safe as possible for you all,” Harmony ISD said.

The district thanked Pct. 4 County Commissioner Jay W. Miller and Judge Todd Tefteller for coming out in-person and helping them find a solution.

Harmony ISD said they will continue to update the public on any changes to pickup and drop off.