Drop in 2021 STAAR test results show East Texas students’ learning was impacted by pandemic

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK)- The data for the 2021 STAAR tests has been released, and it shows that students were affected by having to adjust their learning habits during the pandemic.

During the school year, the number of students who took classes online increased, which created obstacles.

In East Texas, tutoring centers like Sylvan Learning typically see an increase in customers during the summer, but after the pandemic they are seeing more people.

“Those students that were above grade level were now at grade level. The students that were at grade level are now below, and those struggling are now struggling even more,” said Carol Pope, with Sylvan Learning.

Cody Mize, the Mineola ISD Superintendent said they were blessed to have been able to maintain in person learning. He also talked about how students had to make changes to while taking online classes.

“The discipline level that is required from an individual or from the structure that you create in your house is how well you are going to perform in an online environment and so you’ve got have a lot of structure, a lot of personal discipline,” added Mize.

House Bill 4545, which was recently passed in the 2021 Texas Legislature states that school districts with students falling behind must provide additional resources like tutoring.

Sylvan Learning said they are continuing to try to help students after a difficult year.

“We look at a student where they are. We do a diagnostic assessment, and we identify those gaps in their learning. We start their learning plan where they are, not where they should be, but where they are,” mentioned Pope.

Now, schools will continue to work with their students in the fall and strive for improved test scores in 2022.