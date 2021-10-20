Drop-off sites for Operation Christmas Child to open in a few weeks

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – More than 4,000 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project.

Volunteers will prepare to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 15-22 also offering a curbside option.

In East Texas, there will be several locations where people can drop off the shoebox gifts. To find a location nearby, click here.

Throughout the year, you can also Build a Shoebox Online, or mail. If you choose to mail a shoebox gift to us, please also fill out our Online Drop-off Form.