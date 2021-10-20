Drop-off sites for Operation Christmas Child to open in a few weeks

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

photo courtesy of Operation Christmas Child Facebook

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – More than 4,000 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project.

Volunteers will prepare to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 15-22 also offering a curbside option.

In East Texas, there will be several locations where people can drop off the shoebox gifts. To find a location nearby, click here.

Throughout the year, you can also Build a Shoebox Online, or mail. If you choose to mail a shoebox gift to us, please also fill out our Online Drop-off Form.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51