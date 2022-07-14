NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Livestock are being sold by the thousands as a drought cripples the livestock industry.

“Hay is the problem,” said Albert Thompson, rancher.

Albert Thompson has been a cattleman all his life and now he may have to sell some of his heard.

“I haven’t sold any yet. I’m just holding on, hoping it will rain and I will be able to get some hay and get some hay cut,” said Thompson.

The drought like conditions around East Texas have been putting a strain on ranchers.

“People are really worried about getting through the winter as far as feed and hay and things like that,” said Jake Vaide, veterinarian for the Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange.

Ranchers are being forced to cut back on their herd size before the winter.

“Since last year the numbers have increased quite a bit,” said Vaide.

Stockyards like the Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange have been seeing more cows coming through their gates.

“The sales are just so big and if you’ll notice all the cattle that are coming through, there’s very few going home. Most of them are going to slaughter,” said Thompson.

Cows are no longer going for what they are worth.

“But they sold some pairs last week that, two years ago, were bringing $2,500 to $3,000, and last week they were bringing between $800 and $1,100,” said Thompson.

Cattlemen like Albert Thompson are taking the hit hoping everything will look up soon.