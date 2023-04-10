LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Duck Dynasty star Si Robertson will be visiting HighRidge Church in Longview for their Beast Feast on May 12.

The event is described as a “Men’s Wild Game Dinner” and will feature meat, food, competitions, giveaways and discussion with Robertson and pastors Tim Ingram and Doug Case.

According to Beast Feast 2023’s Eventbrite page, there will be giveaways for coolers, hunting paraphernalia, gift cards, Yeti cups, hats and more.

Robertson, known as “Uncle Si,” starred on the A&E reality show “Duck Dynasty” which aired from 2012 to 2017. He worked for his family business, Duck Commander, since retiring from the Army in 1993. His family’s wildly popular duck calls are the center of their business.

After retiring from Duck Commander, he spends his time working on his music with his band “Si and the Sicotics.” He lives in West Monroe, Louisiana with his wife.

The event is open to the public for “all men ages 12 and up.” The feast starts at 6 p.m. and tickets cost $40 per person, food and giveaway entries are included.

For more information, visit Beast Feast 2023’s Eventbrite page.