Dudley’s Cajun Cafe closes their doors after 28 years, due to COVID-19

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- Dudley and Sheryl Lang announced on Tuesday that the restaurant would be closing due to the pandemic.

“To all of our customers and friends of Dudley’s Cajun Cafe: We regret to inform you that Dudley’s Cajun Cafe will be closing its door as of December 1st. I would like to thank all of you for your friendship and patronage with us for the last 28 years. This past year has been very difficult and disappointing from a business point of view due to the pandemic.” Dudley and Sheryl wrote.

The Langs also said they understood people’s concern about the virus, and they expressed their disappointment about closing.

“I have met a lot of people that I consider friends not just customers. I regret closing the restaurant, but all good things must come to an end. Although we will miss serving this great community, I will be able to spend more time with my family.” Dudley and Sheryl added.